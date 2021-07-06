Pamplin Park offering free admission to Dinwiddie County residents

By Zach Armstrong
PETERSBURG, Va -- Residents of Dinwiddie County will have the opportunity to visit Pamplin Historical Park and the National Museum of the Civil War Soldier free of charge beginning July 1 continuing through June 30 of 2022.
This is the first time that the Park has exclusively offered free general admission to Dinwiddie County residents over a full 12 month period.
“We are excited about this new partnership and hope that Dinwiddie families will take advantage of the opportunity to spend time outdoors enjoying Pamplin Park’s 424 acres and 4 miles of walking trails.” said Brenda Ebron-Bonner, Chair of the Dinwiddie County Board of Supervisors The park is a great place for a walk or a picnic.”
Dinwiddie County residents will need to present a picture identification, such as a driver's license, when making their first visit to the park to confirm residency within the County and to provide information for a Dinwiddie County Resident Park Pass, which allows additional visits to the park. On subsequent visits, residents will only need their pass card for entry.
“Visitors travel from all over the Country to tour Pamplin Park, which offers a unique combination of high-tech museums and hands-on experiences.” said Pamplin Historical Park’s Executive Director, Jerry R. Desmond. “The Park has four world-class museums and four antebellum homes. We are pleased that our partnership with the County allows us to share this local treasure with Dinwiddie County residents.”
The Dinwiddie County free admission program includes admission to the park and select special events, which are normally included with a general park paid admission. Any ticketed special events that a resident would like to attend, can be purchased separately at full price.
The program is not inclusive of any park membership benefits or privileges. Various levels of park memberships are available with benefits on the park website at www.pamplinpark.org. Pamplin Historical Park is located at 6125 Boydton Plank Rd., Dinwiddie County, Virginia 23803. Any questions concerning the program can be directed to the park’s main information number at (804) 861-2408 or by contacting the county’s community information number at (804) 469-4500, extension 3230.
This program has been made possible through a partnership between Dinwiddie County and Pamplin Historical Park.
One of “Virginia’s Best Places to Visit” according to the Travel Channel, and designated as a National Historic Landmark, Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is a 424-acre Civil War campus located in Dinwiddie County, Virginia offering a combination of high-tech museums and hands-on experiences. The Park has four world-class museums and four antebellum homes.
The Park is also the site of the Breakthrough Battlefield of April 2, 1865 and America’s premiere participatory experience, Civil War Adventure Camp. For more information, please call 804-861-2408 or visit www.pamplinpark.org.
