By Zach Armstrong
PETERSBURG, Va. -- Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is offering a Mother's Day Tea from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on May 8 when participants can enjoy tea and gourmet treats with their mother as they explore the world of Jane Austen and her stories.
Austen once wrote in Northanger Abbey, "A mother would have always been present. A mother would have been a constant friend; her influence would have been above all other.”
Austen's works, including the famous Pride & Prejudice or Sense & Sensibility, focused on mothers and their children in her works. Discussions at the event will include comparisons between Austen’s own mother and siblings and how they contrast with real life or fiction.
Due to popularity of the program, reservations and prepayment are required and an RSVP must be made by May 5. The event will be held at The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier located at 6125 Boydton Plank Road, Petersburg, VA 23803.
The cost is $30 per person which also includes a general admission to the Park for the day. Call (804) 861-2408 to reserve tickets or purchase them online by visiting www.pamplinpark.org.
Those seeking to further distance, can alternatively join in a virtual version of the Mother's Day Tea at 10 a.m. on May 8. Tickets for the virtual event are also available online for $15 per person at www.pamplinpark.org under the special events tab.
