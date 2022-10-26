Pamplin Park to host “Who Killed Sergeant Korper?” murder mystery

Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is observing Halloween with a historically set murder mystery titled, "Who Killed Sergeant Korper?" The Park is offering this annual evening event on two nights, October 28 and October 29, 2022, at both 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The tours are offered twice nightly and pre-registration is required for each experience.
Attendees will join an army detective as they question suspects and follow leads to help you discover, “Who Killed Sergeant Korper?” There’s one body, two wounds and six suspects who all have a motive and means to have committed murder. The investigation takes place on the historic grounds of Pamplin Historical Park and the characters and settings are based on real historical persons and locations.
This unique historical whodunit event is set within the following description. It is the evening of October 31, 1864. Tudor Hall, the plantation of the Boisseau family has been taken over as the headquarters of Brigadier-General Samuel McGowan’s brigade as part of the fortified defenses around Petersburg, VA. On guard duty this particular night are members of the 13th South Carolina Regiment, Company C. The 13th has served in many battles and campaigns to include Gettysburg and the Overland Campaign. To this date, the regiment has been reduced to 244 men. Company C was recruited from Spartanburg, S.C. and only 28 men remain out of the original 100 who enlisted. Morale is low and the company will lose one more man this night. It's not due to enemy action but from a more sinister cause… closer to home.
This event is offered on Friday, October 28, and Saturday, October 29 at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Space is limited, and reservations are required to ensure a spot on the tour. The lantern-lit walk begins at the Hart Farm, located at 6915 Duncan Road, Petersburg, VA 23803.
Admission is $17.50 for adults and $7 for children ages 6-12. The minimum recommended age for this nighttime tour is six years old. Flashlights are recommended for all tour participants. Visit www.eventbrite.com or call (804) 861-2408 for more information and to make ticket reservations and payments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.