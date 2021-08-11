Parks and Rec recruiting volunteer coaches

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- The Dinwiddie Parks and Recreation department is seeking volunteer coaches for youth sports programs.
Volunteer coaches will help equip children in grades k-12 with the skills and confidence needed to succeed on the field or the court and in life. By sharing personal and professional experiences, coaches serve as role models to help athletes envision a successful future.
Dinwiddie County Parks and Recreation uses volunteers for youth sports programs in various roles including head coaches and assistant coaches for programs such as tackle football, flag football, cheerleading, basketball, blastball and soccer.
The department provides volunteers with all the training and materials needed to be successful, and the volunteer opportunities are flexible and rewarding. In as little as 2 hours a week, one can give young people a sense of purpose and belief in themselves.
“When you become a volunteer, you have the opportunity to share your blessings with those who need it most.” read a statement from Dinwiddie Parks and Recreation. “Whether it is coaching a team to their personal best or passing your knowledge on to the next generation, your time and talent changes lives.”
“Since sports can be tremendously beneficial for children, we want them to keep playing and to sign up again next season – and that can only happen if they have a positive and rewarding experience.” said Melvin E. Garrison II, athletics manager at the Parks and Rec department. “Trained coaches that understand the importance of establishing a fun-filled and stress-free atmosphere that keeps children engaged increase the sport’s ability to have a positive impact on them. The coach is the key to making a child’s experience fun, safe, educational – and memorable for all the right reasons.”
The opportunity also comes with benefits. It can give individuals the confidence to participate in their program. If one has parents in their program who are hesitant to volunteer to coach, training often provides answers to concerns holding them back, like organizing a practice, dealing with parents, or how to work with young kids, etc.
Knowing that training is available makes them more likely to step forward to assist. Training volunteer coaches will familiarize them with the program’s philosophy and mission, which gives them the confidence to conduct fun and productive practice sessions and be effective on Game Day, while also enabling their young athletes to grow and develop in the sport.
For more information about the process to become a Volunteer Coach, visit the department’s website at www.dinwiddieva.us/1018/Want-to-Volunteer.
