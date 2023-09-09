Parole Commission Chair, Former Wise County Judge to Take Over Virginia Department of Corrections

(From Staff Reports)
RICHMOND, VA. — A former Wise County Circuit Court judge and current Virginia Parole Board chair will become director of the state’s prison system. Chadwick Dotson will become Department of Corrections director in early September, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s spokesperson Macaulay Porter confirmed on Tuesday.
Dotson will succeed current DOC Director Harold Clarke, who has served as director since 2010 under the administrations of governors Bob McDonnell, Terry McAuliffe, Ralph Northam and Youngkin. Dotson became state Parole Board chair shortly after Youngkin’s inauguration in Jan. 2022, when the governor purged the five-member board for its handling of the parole of Vincent Martin. Martin was convicted for the 1979 killing of a Richmond police officer.
Dotson, who had served as Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney before appointment as a General District and Circuit Court judge, became dean of students at the Appalachian School of Law before chairing the Parole Board.
“Under previous administrations, the parole board failed to uphold the law and undermined the confidence of our citizens,” Youngkin said in a statement released Tuesday. “As the parole board welcomes Judge Patricia West to succeed Chairman Dotson, I’m confident our mission to restore common sense and stand up for victims’ rights will continue. I appreciate Chairman Dotson’s desire to continue serving Virginians as the head of the Department of Corrections.”
Youngkin added his appreciation for Clarke’s term “leading Virginia’s largest government agency.”
Dotson, in a statement released with Youngkin’s remarks, said he was proud of the Youngkin administration’s parole board appointees and their work toward public safety and a transparent parole system.
“Since day one, Gov. Youngkin has prioritized public safety, and I am eager to continue contributing to this effort in a new role,” said Dotson. “I will work every day to support DOC’s front-line personnel, the dedicated correctional officers and the talented men and women who supervise offenders in our communities and will focus efforts on addressing the ongoing staffing shortages faced by corrections systems across the country.”
Dotson said his goals include clearing state prisons of drugs including fentanyl and keeping public safety as the Department of Corrections main purpose. “After all, as Gov. Youngkin has said, no Virginian should have to worry about being safe in their home or feel unprotected in their community,” Dotson added.
