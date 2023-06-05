Petersburg Man Charged with First Degree Murder

A Petersburg man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder after police say he shot and killed a woman on Talley Avenue on Saturday.
According to the Petersburg Bureau of Police, officers responded to the 1400 block of Talley Avenue at around 8:54 a.m. on Saturday, May 27 after someone called 911 to report someone had been shot. Officers found Tewana Williams, who died from injuries sustained during the incident.
Following the incident, police detained 32-year-old Donald Johnson of Petersburg, who was charged with first-degree murder, using a gun while committing a crime, and firing a gun into an occupied building. Johnson is detained without bond.
