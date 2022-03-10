Petersburg man missing for two months

Michael Allen Winn, 56 of Petersburg has been missing for two months.
Traveling back to Petersburg from Henrico County after visiting a cousin, Winn was stopped by a Virginia State Trooper and arrested for a DWI, according to his family. Winn did not have his phone or any identification on him at the time.
Described as 5’8”, brown hair and brown eyes, weighing 150lbs., Winn was last seen on December 16 around 4p.m. walking around the Chesterfield County Government Complex, according to Virginia State Police. Winn had a December 21 court appearance date of which he was a no show for. Winn was first reported missing on January 7.
Winn is a father and grandfather. He has family located in Blackstone, but Winn’s last know address was in Petersburg, the 300 block of Grigg Street.
Anyone who may have any information on Michael Winn’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Virginia State Police at 804-674-2000 or the Chesterfield Police Department at 804-748-1251. There is a $1,000 cash reward for any information that may lead up to Winn’s location.
