By Zach Armstrong
PETERSBURG, Va -- Within days of the Federal Drug Administration’s approval of the highly effective Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the commonwealth has begun distributing them to Virginia’s nursing home residents and healthcare workers.
The initial shipments of the vaccines included an allotment of 72,150 doses to 18 health care facilities around the state. Virginia expects to receive a total of 370,000 from two manufacturers (Pfizer and Moderna) by the end December.
In an email, the Crater Health District stated “We have identified hospital systems with ultracold storage throughout the state to ensure coverage in every region. At this point, we are not identifying specific facilities. But suffice it to say, arrangements have been made to ensure vaccine storage and availability across the Commonwealth.”
The majority of long-term care facilities in Virginia will receive vaccinations from CVS and Walgreens’ teams onsite through a federal CDC-pharmacy-LTCF partnership. Health care systems will, according to the Gov. Northam’s release distributed the vaccine to residents equitably across the entire state.
The Virginia Department of Health estimates that there are up to 500,000 individuals in these two top priority groups in the Commonwealth.
“These initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are a much-needed symbol of hope for our Commonwealth and our country,” said Governor Northam. “With this remarkable medical achievement, we are beginning to see the light at the end of a long, dark tunnel. Yet even in this moment of celebration, we must remember that this is the first step in a months-long process to receive, distribute, and administer the vaccine as it becomes available. I ask everyone to stay vigilant, take care of each other, and continue following the public health guidelines as we work to vaccinate Virginians in a safe, efficient, equitable manner.”
The Public Information Officer for the Virginia Department of Health said in an email that the department is not disclosing which specific locations in Prince George and Dinwiddie Counties.
The next step to Virginia’s vaccine distribution plan will cover critical infrastructure staff, adults with high-risk medical conditions and adults ages 65 and older. The general public will receive the vaccine under the plan’s third and final phase, although that step could take up to several months to reach.
