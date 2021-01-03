PG athletics plans to return safely to winter sports in 2021

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- As the winter sports season approaches for the Prince George Royals, Athletic Director Bruce Carroll and his coaches are still working to develop safe environments for student-athletes and staff.
According to Carroll, winter sports teams have been conditioning since the start of the school year under the district's Return to Play - Phase 3 Guidelines based around guidance from the CDC and National Federation of State High School Associations to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
"All of these measures are part of our efforts to ensure the safety of our players and personnel, as well as improve the likelihood of the success of our participation," Carroll said in a release.
Protocols put in place for the fall sports teams will remain for winter sports including physical distancing of at least six feet, face coverings, assigned seating at the benches and individual water bottles for each player.
The VHSL's Central District, including Prince George County Public Schools, will not allow spectators to attend athletic competitions during the winter sports season following Governor Ralph Northam’s adopted Executive Order 72 which reduced the number of spectators at sporting events to 25.
The school division will be providing an online live streaming of games free of charge. Additional livestream information will be available on Prince George High School Athletics’ website in January.
During the month of December, tryouts took place for both basketball and cheer teams while the wrestling and indoor track teams held their first practice sessions. Practice sessions are already underway for these sports teams and their seasons are expected to start in January of 2021.
"All athletes, officials, staff working athletic competitions will undergo wellness and temperature checks upon entry," Athletic Director Carroll said in a release. "Participants will be spaced six feet apart anytime they are not on the court or involved in live athletic action. All participants who are not actively playing and staff will be required to wear a mask or face covering."
The typical game-starting jump ball for basketball games has been dropped as well as pre-and-post-game handshakes across all sports to reduce unnecessary contact. Home teams will only use locker rooms to receive uniforms while visiting teams will arrive in uniform and will not use locker rooms. All student-athletes will leave the facility once any games are over.
“Our student-athletes and coaches are incredibly fortunate to have a school division that both understands and values the importance of athletics and provides the support necessary to allow our students to participate in athletic competition,” Athletic Director Carroll said in a release. “With a tremendous level of excitement, we look forward to the opportunity to allow our teams to compete. This process takes a village, and we are grateful for the opportunity to provide our student-athletes this opportunity.”
