PG Police Chief asks for info in New Year’s Eve shooting

Two young men were killed in our County and it is not okay.
In regards to the New Year’s Eve bon fire shooting death of two young men: if you were involved, or if you have knowledge of what happened, we encourage you to contact us. We are relentless in our pursuit of justice within the borders of Prince George County.
Rather than carrying a burden, be proactive and tell us your story. If you are bothered by what you know, do the right thing and talk to us – you will be glad you did. If you know something about the shooting, and you are not bothered by it, we are concerned for you. Having a conscience is a good thing. These killings did not happen in a vacuum; there were A LOT of people in attendance.
On a side note, we rarely divulge everything we know.
We have provided different venues for communications, and we can be very discreet.
• PGPD Main number (804) 733-2773.
• Detective Wayne Newsome (804) 863-1863; email: wnewsome@princegeorgecountyva.gov
• Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Crime Solvers by phone at: (804) 733-2777 or online at https://www.p3tips.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
• A Google Drive is also available for anyone willing to provide information or video/photo files: princegeorgecountyva@gmail.com
• You can contact me at (804) 863-1820 or email: kearly@princegeorgecountyva.gov
