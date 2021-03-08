By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- The Prince George High School Royals opened up the varsity football season hosting the Dinwiddie Generals on Feb. 26. The Royals defeated the Generals by a score of 22-19.
Tahir Johnson of Prince George was named player of the game according to maxpreps.com. Johnson had a cmp pct of 51.7%, 217 passing yards, one interception and one touchdown.
The royals scored 415 total yards including 217 passing and 198 rushing. The generals scored 137 total yards including 108 passing and 29 rushing.
The game was also held on Senior Night where the senior football players were recognized with their families.
Seniors Chris Allen, Jaden Banks, Anton Berrrios-Gonzalex, AL-Tariq Brown, Nic Brown, Dha’Kai Ellis, Aaron Graham, Willie Headley, Jacob Hill, Jaiden Hines, Larry Lane, Davonte Lee, Jakobe Lee, Patrick Lockett, Judae Mahew, Kyree Miller-Morales, Jaelin Montgomery, Lee Peterson, Isaiah Polingo, Gerald Pretlow, Bradley Pritchard, Keondre Ruff and Jahheim White lined up on the sideline before the game alongside their families.
The Prince George Royals varsity football team will have a home conference game against Matoaca (Chesterfield, VA) on Friday, March 5 at 7 p.m.
The Dinwiddie Generals varsity football team has a home conference game against rival school Petersburg on Friday, March 5 at 7 p.m.
A facebook post from the PGCPS read “The seniors have displayed their hard work and dedication on and off the field. Prince George is lucky to have them not only on the football field but also in the community. Best of luck to our seniors! Go Royals!”
