PGCPS and Department of Social Services Partner for Back-to-School Fair in Aug.

Prince George County Public Schools and the Prince George County Department of Social Services continue their partnership to support local students through this summer's upcoming Back-to-School Fair.
This year's event is scheduled for Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Scott Memorial Park, located at 6680 Courthouse Road in Prince George County. This year's event marks the festival's return to Scott Memorial Park for the first time since 2019. In 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival was canceled, while in 2021, the event resumed in a drive-thru format.
The goal of the Back-To-School Fair is to help families by providing school supplies and valuable information to help parents and students start the upcoming school year positively. Families can expect to see familiar faces as teachers and staff from Prince George County's schools will be on-hand at the festival, along with staff from the Prince George Department of Social Services and other county employees and resources from various community organizations.
Donations of school supplies are being accepted through Thursday, August 11, 2022. These school supplies will be organized by volunteers and used to fill backpacks that will be distributed to children during the Back-to-School Fair. These backpacks will be filled with donated supplies, including: No. 2 Pencils, Blue/Black Ink Pens, Filler Paper (Wide & College Ruled), 24-Count Crayons, Composition Notebooks, Spiral Notebooks, Index Cards, Glue Sticks, Pocket Folders, Fluorescent Highlighters.
Visit our website<https://pgs.edlioschool.com/apps/news/article/1628906> for full supply lists for elementary (PreK-5) and secondary (6-12) students.
The backpacks will be available while supplies last, distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, and one backpack per child. A child must attend either an elementary or secondary school in Prince George County to receive a backpack during the festival.
The community can be drop off donated school supplies at the following Prince George
County locations through August 11:
Prince George Department of Social Services: 6450 Administration Drive, Prince George County, Police Department: 6600 Laurel Spring Road, Prince George County School Board Office: 6410 Courts Drive, Prince George Library, ARLS: 6605 Courts Drive
Donations can also be made during Prince George County's weekend farmers' market during this time, held on Saturdays at the Scott Park Pavilion adjacent to the Prince George Library.
