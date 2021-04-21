PGCPS to host Support Services Employment Expo for job seekers

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. -- Prince George County Public Schools will host its second Support Services Employment Expo on April 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Prince George School Board Office, 6410 Courts Drive, Prince George, Va., 23875. The Expo launched last December.
SSEE is a job fair that aims to connect job seekers with opportunities available within PGCPS’ Support Services departments. Attendees can learn more about departments supporting daily operations of the schools such as Custodial Services, Food & Nutrition Services and Pupil Transportation. Representatives will discuss school paraprofessional and substitute teaching opportunities within the division throughout the event.
To submit an application ahead of time, attendees are encouraged to visit the event’s website, www.pgs.k12.va.us/SSEE where they can select an available time slot for interesting interviews. There, Support Services department leaders can answer questions and discuss career opportunities the school division offers.
Time slots are limited and available from 9 a.m. to 4:20 p.m. Those interested in attending an interest interview are asked to sign-up early to get their desired time. Interest interviews are informational and not part of the formal interview process for a position and are not required to attend SSEE.
Attendees are asked to adhere to COVID-19 protocols currently in place, including the use of a face covering while inside the building and social distancing as much as possible. Those who feel sick or are showing symptoms are asked not to attend in-person and email apply.ssee@pgs.k12.va.us.
Questions can be emailed to apply.ssee@pgs.k12.va.us. Prospective employees can learn more about employment opportunities with Prince George County Public Schools at their website at http://pgs.k12.va.us.
