DINWIDDIE, Va -- The Dinwiddie Planning Commission voted 4-3 against recommending a rezoning request, which will ultimately be heard and decided by the Board of Supervisors, meant to prepare development of an apartment complex.
Bostic Real Estate Properties and Slade and Sons Construction are requesting to rezone property located on the north side of Ferndale Road from R1 which allows single-family dwellings on 20,000 sq ft minimum lots to R2 which allows a maximum of six dwelling units per acre in order to develop the property for multifamily development.
“It is an important subject for our community,” said Buddy Yager. “We had around 50 neighbors attend the planning commission meeting to show their willingness to stand against the proposal for rezoning and the construction of affordable apartments.”
According to Yager, the development of an apartment complex could disrupt the calm and pleasant community.
“Although we are all aware that the developers will build something on the property, we all prefer it to be houses, with the same proffer offered for the apartments.” said Yager. “An apartment complex in the middle of a very quiet neighborhood is not what any of us want, affordable or not. There have also been numerous concerns about traffic entering and exiting the proposed complex.”
Other concerns for some locals were also the decrease in property values to the adjacent housing on West Drive and surrounding neighborhoods.
An alternative proposal was presented by those concerned residents during the planning meeting to build houses that help to increase property values and in turn increase tax revenue for Dinwiddie County.
The group will be holding a community meeting Aug 9 at Edgehill church of Christ at 6:30. The church is taking a neutral stand on this issue and only offering their building as a meeting place.
