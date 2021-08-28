Police seek break and enter suspect

From Staff Reports
DINWIDDIE, Va -- The Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with any information concerning a break and enter that occurred on or around June 18.
The break in was committed in the 19000 block of Bishop street, Dinwiddie Virginia 23841. A 60-inch Cub Cadet zero-turn, yellow in color was also taken from the property.
Bishop street is located in central Dinwiddie County behind the Dinwiddie post office off Courthouse road.
If anyone has any information regarding the break in or the whereabouts of the zero-turn please contact the Dinwiddie Sheriff’ Office investigative unit at 804-469-4550 or Petersburg Dinwiddie Crimesolvers at 804-861-1212.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.