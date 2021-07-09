Police seek suspect who stole wallet at Food Lion

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- The Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who stole a wallet from a purse of the victim at the Food Lion at Westgate shopping center.
Security footage shows the suspect in a red top and blue jeans taking the wallet from the victim’s purse, talking to the victim, looking at the wallet and walking away.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the video or the pictures are asked to contact the Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-4550 or the Petersburg/ Dinwiddie Crime solvers at 804-861-1212.
