Police seek suspected burglar

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- Authorities are seeking a suspect involved in a residential burglary on Bishop Street in Dinwiddie County on June 23, 2021.
The burglary was the second that had occurred at the residence since June 18 of this year, according to Dinwiddie Police.
The suspect pictured is seen with tattoos around his chest including one of a lion at the center with a beard and black hair.
Investigators need assistance in identifying this individual. Anyone with information on this individual or the burglaries at the residence on Bishop Street are asked to contact Investigator J. J. Aponte at Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-4550.
