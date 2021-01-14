By Zach Armstrong
PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for 24-year-old J'vohn E. Sousa who is wanted on charges of strangulation and domestic aggravated malicious wounding.
The 10 block of Fillmore Street is both Sousa’s last known location and also where officers said the crime occured. Officers also said that he also "has ties to Dinwiddie County."
Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts can call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send it to 274637.
