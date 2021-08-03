By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- The Prince George Police Department has issued a warning to the community about ongoing criminal activity related to the theft of catalytic converters.
The converters contain valuable metals that can be recycled for cash. Most of the vehicles being targeted are older model Ford and Chevy products, but other vehicles are vulnerable as these thefts are mostly crimes of opportunity. Catalytic converters are an exhaust emission control device located on the underside of cars and trucks; this device is situated between the engine and the muffler.
The department is urging residents to take the following steps to defend their property: park your vehicle inside a locked structure, park your vehicle in a well-lit area, near motion lights, or near cameras that will alert you, if you have a car alarm, make sure it will audible activate with motion, place a unique identifiable mark on your converter, install an anti-theft device on your converter, contact your insurance company and verify that you are covered for this type of theft, be alert for unusual noises such as power tools especially at night.
Any information related to these thefts can be reported to the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 733-2777. You can also remain anonymous by using our P3tips app. Any observed, suspicious activity is encouraged to be reported immediately.
