Prince George and Hopewell to use Beacon Theatre for jury trials

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- The Virginia Supreme Court is permitting that the Beacon Theatre in Hopewell can be used as a temporary venue for Hopewell and Prince George County circuit courts to hold jury trials until the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chief Justice Donald Lemons informed Edward Tomko III, chief judge of Virginia’s 6th Judicial Circuit, on Dec. 16 that Hopewell and Prince George could immediately resume jury trials in the Beacon Theatre if both courts adhere to safety protocols during the pandemic. Surry County Circuit Court is also permitted to use the facility.
According to the 6th Judicial Circuit’s plan submitted by Tomko, no courtroom or courthouse in the 6th Judicial District can accommodate a public jury trial while maintaining social distancing requirements and protecting public health and safety
“This is something we originally started talking about back in June and July,” Laurin Willis, general manager of the Beacon Theatre to the Richmond-Times Dispatch. “The only stipulations that we put upon them were that it can’t be on days where we have shows. And with the way that shows are falling off right now, to late 2021 to early 2022, I actually have more openings now than I did back when we were originally talking to them.”
Under the plan, the theater’s elevated stage is used for the judge’s bench, witness stand and prosecution and defense tables. Mock jurors, wearing face masks, are to be seated in the theater’s gallery separated by four seats.
The circuit courts of Greensville County/Emporia, Brunswick County and Sussex County have been authorized to hold jury trials inside Golden Leaf Commons, a 9,000-square-foot multi use assembly hall in Greensville.
Plans for use of Circuit courts during the pandemic in Henrico County, Richmond, Colonial Heights, Chesterfield County and Hanover County were authorized for use by the VA Supreme Court. Petersburg has yet to have their plans approved.
The VA Supreme Court issued a “judicial emergency” in March that prohibited jury trials across the state and is still in effect, at least until Jan. 3.
