Prince George County police seeking person of interest in apartment shooting

The Prince George County Police Department are actively investigating and seeking a person of interest who reports say, shot into an occupied apartment on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Jefferson Pointe Apartments. This incident occurred during the early morning hour at or around 9:40 a.m. with an unknown motive.
Witnesses reported seeing a man wearing a black mask, black jacket and tan pants , flee the scene on foot after shots were fired. Although it is known that there were individuals inside the apartment at the time the shooting took place, there were no injuries reported.
This is an ongoing and active investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident Or may assist with the identifying of person of interest shown above is asked to contact the Prince George County Police at 804-733-2773 or crime solvers at 804-733-2777.
