Prince George County Public Schools to host second teacher job fair

PGCPS will hold a second teacher job fair event in March and April after a successful two day job fair previously held in February. The events will be on Friday, March 25 from 8a.m. to 5p.m. and Saturday from 10a.m. to 12p.m., Friday, April 22 from 8a.m. to 5p.m. and Saturday 10a.m. to 12p.m. This even will be held at the Prince George County School Board Office located at 6410 Courts Drive, Prince George Va. 23875. The job fair on Friday will last from 8a.m. to 5p.m. and Saturday 10a.m. to 12p.m.
There will be a host of school level and division leaders on site to share information and conduct the on-site interviews. Although walk-ins will be able to attend both days, appointments are encouraged for Friday.
The divisions is currently offering $1,000 early sign-on bonuses for the upcoming 2022-23 school year, for licensed teaching positions. The most critical shortage areas in the division are: General Education, Special Education, Mathematics(secondary level), English(secondary level), Science, Career & Technical Education/Technology Education Endorsements, Athletic Coaching and more.
Prince George County Public Schools will also be offering stipends to candidates hired within these following critical shortage areas: Special Education-$2,000, Career & Technical Education For Credit Teacher-$1,500, Math For Credit Teacher-$1,500, Paraprofessional Toileting & Tube Feeding -$450.
Any questions about the upcoming job fair can be emailed to jobfairs@pgs.k12.va.us
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.