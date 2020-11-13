Prince George offers free drive-thru testing as COVID cases rise

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- The Prince George Wellness Center will provide drive-thru COVID-19 testing free of charge on Sat, Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Testing will be provided to any individual above the age of five and is highly recommended by health officials for those who either have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the coronavirus. Testing will be by appointment only, and registration has been open since Nov. 9.
The Wellness Center is located at 11023 Prince George Drive. Questions about testing can be answered by the Crater Health District at 804-862-8989 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays.
As of Nov. 8, the total number of COVID cases in Virginia stood at 192,175 including 13,064 hospitalizations and 3,707 total deaths. Those numbers were official a day after the commonwealth reported the highest single day count of cases during the entire pandemic.
Prince George County as of that same date had approximately 1,238 cases and a 22 daily increase of 3,707 total deaths. Petersburg meanwhile had 999 total cases after a daily increase of seven and 30 total deaths. The neighboring Dinwiddie County had a daily increase of nine cases giving the County a total of 579 and 12 total deaths.
