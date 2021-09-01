Prince George teen advances to America’s Got Talent semi-finals

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- Local talent proved itself once again with Aidan Bryant’s second (and successful) aerial performance on America’s Got Talent.
Bryant performed in the live Quarter Finals at the iconic Dolby Theatre on Aug. 17 and was voted through by the public to go through to the next round of the AGT live Semi Finals with a chance of winning $1 million and a spot in the brand new AGT Residency which opens at The Luxor in Las Vegas on Nov. 4 of this year.
The Semi Finals are Aug. 31 and Sept. 7th. If Bryant makes it through the semi finals, he will then be performing in the Live finals on Sept. 14th with the results revealed on Sept. 15.
The local Tri-City community has certainly shown Bryant the support he deserves, saying “It’s awesome having support from family and friends and from the community who came together and voted for me to go through to the next round.”
As the results were coming in, Bryant was backstage where “it felt like pain almost because I was so nervous and stressed, I didn’t know what the results were going to be so it was a different kind of feeling. It was awesome being voted to the next round but I feel it was deserving and I really wanted to show my talent,”
In order to train for his second AGT performance, Bryant created the choreography himself while practicing in the Civil Center in Pasadena, California which he had all to himself along with the assistance of a personal choreographer.
Bryant says that, if given the opportunity, a residency spot in Las Vegas “would be cool and definitely something that I would like to do,”
According to Bryant, he’s not sure what his third performance will consist of though he is in the process of thinking it through.
