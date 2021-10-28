Prince George to host Business Show and Job Fair Oct. 22

By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, VA -- Prince George will host a Business Show and Job Fair on Friday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Central Wellness Center, located at 11023 Prince George Drive Disputanta, VA 23842. The event is free and open to the public.
Job seekers are encouraged to attend to connect in-person with recruiters from over 25 Prince George County businesses. COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place, and unvaccinated attendees will be asked to wear a mask while indoors.
Over 25 Prince George County businesses will be in attendance at the event including: Randstad (hiring for Standard Motor Products), Perkinson Construction, Prince George County Schools, Kalyan Hospitality, NVR, Inc., John Tyler Community College, Crater Procurement Technical Assistance Center, Breez-In Associates, Tractor Supply, Strosnider Chevrolet, Mueller Builders, Crater Youth Care Commission, Champion Before and After School Program, Love’s/Arby’s, Perdue, Virginia Employment Commission, Prince George County, VSP Technologies, Prince George Electric Cooperative, Davis Express, Bank of Southside Virginia, RAMS Café, Riverside Regional Jail, Service Center Metals, and The Award and Frame Shop.
Recruiters from these businesses are hiring for a variety of part-time and full-time positions for jobs in the following sectors: construction, manufacturing, distribution, restaurant, retail, hospitality, administration, education, and government.
More information about the event, including businesses attending and job positions available can be found at www.princegeorgecountyva.gov/business/2021_business_show_and_job_fair.php.
