Prom King and Queen

Dinwiddie High graduating seniors Jamaica Weaver and Milton Minns passed the “Dripping and Luxury” theme check and were crowned King and Queen for this year’s prom. Jamaica Weaver will be attending the University of Virginia in the fall on a merit scholarship, where she will be studying Public Policy. Mr. Milton Minns has chosen Virginia Commonwealth University majoring in Biomedical Engineering. Congrats and best wishes to the both of them.