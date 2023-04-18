Prosecutor to ask for federal involvement in Irvo Otieno case

By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
Dinwiddie County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill said she is asking the Department of Justice to get involved in the case of seven sheriff’s deputies and three hospital workers accused of killing Irvo Otieno last month. “The feds, and perhaps only the feds, have enough resources to give this case what it deserves at every stage and with every issue,” Baskervill said.
Otieno, 28, passed away on March 6 in a hospital after being transported there by seven Henrico County sheriff's deputies. Otieno was restrained by the deputies and three hospital security guards with their bodies for around 12 minutes after the deputies reported he had grown belligerent with them, according to surveillance footage from the admissions area.
Otieno's death has officially been deemed a homicide by the state medical examiner's office.
Otieno died from "positional and mechanical asphyxia with restraints," according to the medical examiner's office.
Each of the deputies and security guards was indicted last month on charges of second-degree murder. All defendants have been granted bond and court records show pre-trial hearings in April or May.
The suspects are deputies Jermaine Lavar Branch, 45; Bradley Thomas Disse, 43; Randy Joseph Boyer, 57; Dwayne Alan Bramble, 37; Tabitha Rene Levere, 50; Brandon Edward Rodgers, 48; and Kaiyell Dajour Sanders, 30; and hospital employees Darian M. Blackwell, 23, of Petersburg, Wavie L. Jones, 34, of Chesterfield, and Sadarius D. Williams, 27, of North Dinwiddie.
