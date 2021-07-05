Q & A with Dinwiddie Baseball Coach on 2021 season

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- The Dinwiddie Generals baseball team achieved an impressive 11-2 record this year becoming the regular season Regional champions. Their season came to an end against the very strong Hanover team for the Regional Championship.
Generals Baseball Head Coach Mark Harrison was sent a number of questions from the Dinwiddie Monitor on his reflections on Dinwiddie’s successful 2021 season.
What do you believe the team’s biggest strong suits were this season? Team strengths were strong leadership and very competitive culture above all else. Solid pitching staff, an offense that surprised a lot of people and very good team defense.
Do you think next season will be as successful as this year? As far as next year, we lose a ton of production from this year's team including 5 kids that will go on to play college baseball. You don't lose all of that in a small town and just replace it immediately but our coaches and players have created a culture where the expectations are extremely high and will not change regardless of how many talented kids graduate. Looking forward to developing young guys for big roles.
Which players are graduating and which ones are coming back? Graduating players as far as starters are shortstop/pitcher Kevin Gunn, catcher Jackson Severt, Center Fielder Jaron Ward, Left Fielder Ben Walters, as well as pitchers Codie Maitland and Jaquan Tucker. We also lose outfielder Jalen Cherry and Anthony Gammon.
Returners are Second baseman Colby Massengill, infielders Morgan Dundelow and Maddaux Childress and First baseman Peyton Chavis. Also outfielders Jack Wells and Lucas Smith. Massengill, Chavis, Wells and Smith all also will pitch.
How did this year compare to previous ones? This year's team was special having to overcome losing all of last year and having constant Covid protocols to deal with. Everyone knew last year's team would be very very strong but very few people gave this year's squad a chance to be much more than a .500 club. They surpassed nearly everyone's expectations other than their own. Very proud of how we handled Covid as well as the leadership that stepped up and set out to leave their mark as winners.
What do you think the team needs to improve on for next season? For next year we really just need to continue to work on culture and competing at all times. Weight training and development will be key. We want practices to be very intense and harder than the actual games so we don't flinch in tough moments.
What was the highlight of the 2021 season? The highlight this year above all others is easy. On senior night against Thomas Dale which was undefeated at the time we just had one of those magical nights that happen sometimes in baseball. Senior Codie Maitland attended his grandfather's funeral at 2PM that afternoon and showed up with an obvious heavy heart. He told me prior to the game "Coach this will either be the best game I've ever pitched or the worst but I'm giving you and these guys all I have." I assured him it would be one of his best and that young man threw a complete game as we won 3-1 handing Thomas Dale their only loss. I can't put into words the emotions everyone felt for Codie and I'm not sure he could describe it to you right now. One of the toughest, and completive young men I've ever seen. A night that nobody will forget was a part of that.
Anything else you’d like to say? I just want to thank this year's senior class for buying in to what we laid out as a staff. I don't deserve any credit for the great session we had. A special thank you to assistant/pitching coach Mack Krupp who's one of the best around and I hope we keep him for many years as well as assistants and former players Nick Christopher and Corey Grant. Also JV Coach Scott Lewis and player development Coach VJ Slade. None of this happens without all those guys. They deserve a ton of praise from parents, fans and administration for the job they did.
Harrison also gave thanks to the Booster Club and President David Gunn for supporting the program by providing gear and baseballs for practice as well as meals for the team after games.
