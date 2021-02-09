Qui’s Cafe receives donation to feed Richmond community

By Zach Armstrong
RICHMOND, Va -- Marcus Lemonis, best known for CNBC’s “The Profit” and “Streets of Dreams with Marcus Lemonis,” has challenged Americans to give back to their local restaurants and help those who are food insecure. During an Instagram Live Plating Change session, Lemonis assisted Qui’s Café in Richmond with a $20,000 order to feed community members.
“My goal is to keep Main Street USA alive and well during the economic troubles that COVID-19 has brought to our small business owners,” said Lemonis. “I also want to thank the restaurants and staff that have unselfishly supported this initiative to feed our most vulnerable community members.”
Qui’s Café will be partnering with local organizations to fulfill the order including Celebration Church & Outreach Pantry, Journey House Foundation, Celebration Rehabilitation Center, City of Richmond Care Coordination Department and Chippenham Hospital Emergency Room Department.
“So far we have worked with Feedmore through the Celebration Church and Outreach Pantry. Since December 2020, we have provided over 2,500 meals. In addition to this, we have fed the homeless and Senior Citizens of Bay Towers through the Carol Adams Foundation. We also had the privilege to feed the entire Emergency Room Department at Chippenham Hospital. Lastly, we are partnering with Pastor Jay Patrick organization titled Liberation Veterans Services to feed homeless veterans.” said owner Quiana Smack
The cafe is providing wholesome meals sold at the restaurant as well as Goulash, Baked Chicken with Yellow Rice, and Green Beans and Homemade Vegetable Soup.
“We don't ever serve anything that we wouldn't sell at our restaurant or feed our own families. It was important that we make sure that people felt our love in every bite and we didn't want anyone to feel underserved. We were met with tears and gratitude by those we fed.” said Smack.
The cafe implemented their own initiative called "Plate It Forward" to continue to feed those who are homeless or experiencing food insecurity and those who serve on the frontline. Anyone interested in participating can donate to Plate it Forward at www.quiscafe.com
