Ragsdale Recognized as Dinwiddie Trailblazer

Congratulations to Charlotte Ragsdale, Ragsdale Building Supply of Dinwiddie (Chamber Member). She was recognized as a trailblazer in Greg McQuade's -WTVR CBS 6 "I Have a Story".
“I was in my 20’s. It was unheard of for a woman to be in the building supply and hardware industry. I love what I do, and I love my customers.” The owner took over the family business from Charlotte and her beloved father Robert Ragsdale.
You can learn more about this trailblazer on the WTVR CBS 6 website.
