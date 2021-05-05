Real estate project raises concerns for Dinwiddie resident

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- Bostic Real Estate Properties are seeking approval for rezoning and construction of a multi-unit apartment complex on Ferndale road by the old Harrisons Grocery Store.
The structure will have 74 apartment units and 158 parking vehicle capacity. The first meeting that addressed the project was held on April 14 by the Dinwiddie Planning Commission.
The proposed change in zoning from R1 to R2 and subsequent development of multi-family housing will border the residence of Dinwiddie resident Becky McBride on two of three sides.
According to McBride, the project has concerned her over a possible increase in traffic and if it will negatively affect schools, fire, ems, 911 response times and crime rates.
“Traffic in this area is already heavy and with adding 74 apartments and 158 vehicles, that will increase traffic by potentially 570 vehicles per day (per VDOT).” said Becky McBride in an email. “All of this new traffic will enter and exit the proposed property very close to my driveway.”
According to McBride, it can take between 5-7 minutes to turn onto Ferndale in her area because of traffic, especially at peak hours.
“Ferndale is a two lane road that will require tax paying residents to sacrifice our property for this to happen. The residents in this area will see a drop in real estate values.” said McBride. “School zoning will be an issue as Dinwiddie schools are already over capacity. Not to mention safety issues due to traffic and speed. There were 40 accidents on Ferndale in the past 2 years. We currently deal with litter being thrown on our property. Adding 74 apartments will just add to that issue.”
McBride also says there are water and sewer issues that remain unresolved in relation to the project as well.
“This will likely come at an expense to the county and its residents. Dinwiddie is a large county but we don't have to try to build everything in North Dinwiddie.” said McBride. “There are other more suitable areas that this project can move to.”
The project has not been approved at this point. The planning commission felt there were too many unknowns to make an informed decision so the developers chose to postpone until another time. Doing so gives them as much time as they need to propose a new plan.
Taking that step means that it will not come up as new business on a future agenda and will rather be considered as "old business" at a future meeting.
