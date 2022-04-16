Recruiting event for Scouts

The Crater District Committee for Scouts BSA is hosting a recruitment event on Tuesday, April 18th, 6 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 3701 Conduit Road., Colonial Heights. Boys and girls ages 10 and up who are interested in joining a troop are encouraged to attend.
