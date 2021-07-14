Red Barn Farm letting families interact with animals in summer day camps

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- Parents, children and infants alike have the chance this summer to interact with adorable and interesting farm animals as a way to both learn more about agriculture and make meaningful memories with their loved ones.
The Red Barn Farm, a historical rescue farm in Dinwiddie minutes from the I-85 and I-95 interchange, is welcoming families from all over this summer to their Youth Summer Day Camp and their Toddler/Mommy “Sprout” Camp.
At the Youth Summer Day Camp, kids get to work in teams while learning about animal husbandry of rabbits, emus, chickens, mini horses, mini donkeys, and quail. Children will also get to assist in animal care and learn all about whichever animal they choose as their favorite. On the last day of camp, children give their parents a tour of the farm and explain to them all they’ve learned throughout the week.
“I have been a teacher at Dinwiddie Schools for 23 years and its always made more sense to give kids a more hands-on approach to learning,” said Red Barn Farm owner … “This gives kids a chance to build confidence in themselves in leaders and they’ll also work in pairs letting them socialize and share the experience of learning,”
Remaining sessions for the Youth Summer Day Camp are July 12 to 16, July 19 to 23, July 26 to 30 and August 2 to 6. Camps last from 8 a.m to 3 p.m. From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is extended camp hours where kids can go fishing or play in the playground among other activities. Registration is open for children ages 5 to 12.
At the Toddler/Mommy “Sprout” Camp, mothers and their toddlers share wonderful experiences learning together how to hold and touch baby animals, the life cycle of chickens, animal and plant needs. Parents are welcome to bring lunch and eat under the picnic shelter. Mothers are also able to go out with their toddler to do magnetic fishing, learn about soil, make edible soil, and plant giant pumpkin seeds which every little toddler gets to take home and grow so they'll have a huge pumpkin for Halloween.
Remaining sessions for the Toddler/Mommy camp are July 12 to 15 (Mon - Thurs) and July 26 to 29 (Mon - Thurs). The Toddler/Mommy camp is open for children ages 2 to 4.
In 2018, X and her husband had planned on selling the farm and moving to the lake to enjoy fishing for the rest of their lives.
“My husband said he felt it would be wrong to sell the farm that was so big and beautiful and had blessed our children so why shouldn’t it open to bless other people's children,” said X. “I just really think it has been a blessing for the community.”
In 2020, they didn’t know how many people would sign up for the camp due to COVID-19. To their pleasant surprise, approximately 7,000 guests came during that summer during such a crazy time in society to come and relax.
“It opens up kid’s eyes to perhaps pursuing agriculture as a profession when they’re ready to go off to college or maybe looking at becoming a vet,” said X. “Many children said they want to be a vet when they visit and discover how much they love interacting with animals,”
