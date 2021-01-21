RICHMOND, VA – Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) today announced a federal grant from the Department of Health and Human Services to the Virginia Department of Health for $491,290,671 for expanding lab capacity to address infectious diseases.
Congressman McEachin said, "If this past year has taught us anything, it is how quickly a little known virus can wreak havoc, destroy economies, and sicken and kill millions. Increasing the ability of top notch labs like the Virginia Department of Health to analyze and address these kinds of dangerous diseases will save lives, reduce burdens on the overwhelmed healthcare system, and allow people to keep their jobs and support their families."
Rep. McEachin Announces $491 Million Grant for Virginia Department of Health
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Dinwiddie family make appearance on TLC reality show
- Sheriff’s Corner
- Dinwiddie Police purchase drone for search and rescue, civil unrest concerns
- Dinwiddie appoints 2021 chairman, vice chair for board of supervisors
- Meet the woman who kept COVID-19 out of Brighter Living Assisted Living
- Va. Democrats call on Amanda Chase to resign for attending Trump rally
- Q and A with Dinwiddie reality TV mother
- Riverside Regional Jail inmate suspected of dying due to self-inflicted injury
- Three Virginia House Reps. vote against $2,000 stimulus checks
- Dinwiddie sets single day record for COVID-19 cases
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates.
News Alerts
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.