Republican Governors join in endorsing Youngkin

By Zach Armstrong
PETERSBURG, Va -- Republican nominee for the 2021 Gubernatorial Virginia’s Governor’s election Glen Youngkin has received the support of multiple conservative Governors from across the country.
The endorsements come from Governor Greg Abbott (R-TX), Governor Larry Hogan (R-MD), Governor Doug Burgum (R-ND), Governor Bill Lee (R-TN), and former Governor Nikki Haley (R-SC). These follow endorsements made from former Virginia governors Bob McDonnell, Jim Gilmore, and George Allen, as well as Governor Kevin Stitt (R-OK).
"I am honored to have the support of Governors Abbott, Hogan, Burgum, Lee, and Haley. They join Virginians across the Commonwealth in supporting our campaign," said Youngkin in a release. “I am excited to get to work for all Virginians and rebuild Virginia's economy, create jobs, improve our schools, and restore public safety.”
"Glenn Youngkin will make an outstanding Governor of Virginia and I’m proud to support his candidacy. Glenn understands the challenges and opportunities facing Virginia require innovative and fresh solutions, not the tired rehash of politics as usual.” said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R). “Virginia deserves a leader who will keep his word and deliver the kind of results that Virginians need."
"Glenn Youngkin will get Virginia's economy moving again, bring businesses back to the Commonwealth, and create jobs. I look forward to working with him to move Virginia and Maryland forward.” said Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R). “ Glenn's campaign has already received an outpouring of support across Virginia - I urge you to join me in supporting Glenn Youngkin."
“Virginians are ready for a change. They're ready to elect Glenn Youngkin who knows how to get things done and deliver results - not empty promises.” said North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R). “Glenn is best positioned to put Virginia back on a path to be a great place to live, work, and raise a family. He will take on the left liberal agenda in Richmond and Terry McAuliffe. Virginians, join me in supporting Glenn Youngkin and don't forget to get out and vote for him on November 2nd.”
"Glenn is a new kind of leader who can deliver results and get the job done in Virginia. As governor, Glenn Youngkin will unleash growth, increase opportunity for all Virginians, focus on our schools, support our law enforcement, help families keep more of their paycheck and bring businesses back to Virginia.” said Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R). “One party control has failed hardworking Virginians and their families, so join me in supporting someone who will break the status quo - Glenn Youngkin."
"Virginians are tired of closed schools, high taxes, and a government that’s forgotten it works for them.” said Former South Carolina Gov. and Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley (R). “Glenn Youngkin is a businessman who will create jobs, open schools, back law enforcement, and protect the right to work. I’m proud to endorse him because he will work to lift up all Virginians."
A WGA Intelligence poll conducted on June 2-6 among 506 likely Virginia voters found McAuliffe leading Youngkin within the poll’s 4-point margin of error at 48% to 46%, indicating the two campaign’s are neck and neck.
