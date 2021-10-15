By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- A resident of Sutherland, VA has become increasingly frustrated at his state and local governments for taking inaction on a collapsed stormwater runoff pipe under Gray Drive that flooded his property coming dangerously close to the foundation of his home.
Michael Mollenhaur, of Sutherland, has a 20-foot drainage easement that runs across the front of his property. He never put in the pipe and it was there before he moved to the home. The pipe carries stormwater runoff from the county into Lake Chesdin.
Following the tropical storm that hit Dinwiddie on July 12, the pipe became blocked and his yard was flooded within three feet of his home’s foundation. Now, the price of repairing the pipe on his property could cost him up to $70,000.
Mollenhaur went to the Dinwiddie Department of Environmental Quality who responded that as the homeowner, Mollenhaur is responsible for repairs or replacement of the pipe. He then called and emailed Derrick Tribble of Dinwiddie County erosion control, who told him he doubted if the D.E.Q. would help and that he had to tell several Dinwiddie residents the same “bad news” answer.
A representative from VDOT had explained they could not help because if they did it would be an acknowledgment of responsibility. Next, he called the Army Corps of Engineers who spoke with him, but could offer no help.
After 51 days of waiting for assistance, and with heavy rain in forecast, Mollenhaur pulled the 48”x 4 ft long blockage from the entrance of the pipe with his passenger car so that stormwater runoff could flow. This led to the failure of his car’s transmission and radiator, but the waterway was freed up.
“I waited 51 days, nobody from VDOT or one official came out, they just ignored it. I emailed everyone from the governor on down, no response from legislative contacts on Dinwiddie’s website or from any of the Board of Supervisors,” said Mollenhaur. “It’s now been 91 days and I was told that a representative from VDOT came and said ‘this is not a homeowner's responsibility,’”
Due to various developments in the River Road Farms subdivision over the years, stormwater flows heavily down Chesdin Blvd. heading directly towards Mollenhaur’s home towards the bottom.
“It’s created exposed tree roots,” said Mollenhaur. “When we bought the place, the creek was maybe 18 inches wide and a foot deep, now it's four to six feet wide and five feet deep. That's how much it has become eroded and all the county is telling us is ‘it's your problem’ and that's unacceptable,”
According to Mollenhaur, he has inspected other pipes in Dinwiddie meant to channel stormwater runoff which he has found to be in a similar poor condition with minimal buildup and erosion.
County officials remain at odds with Mollenhaur citing that issues related to the pipe are a matter he must handle as a private homeowner because the pipe runs under Gray Drive (a privately owned road), therefore, the drainage easement is private and needs to be repaired or replaced by its respective owner.
“The reason we don't have funds to fix this is because it's a private street,” said County Administrator Kevin Massengill. “There are private streets throughout the county that are the responsibility of maintenance to the landowner, not the county nor the state,”
Massengill went on to explain that Dinwiddie doesn't have a public works department while the county does do public works on buildings, grounds and waste management but doesn’t maintain roadways.
“To fix this, I’d be taking taxpayer money and spending it on a private issue and if I did that I'd be doing it for every other private issue,” said Massengill. “We've had examples like this in the past. When it’s not county or state owned and you buy a piece of property, it's your responsibility to see what type of easements are in place and who's responsible for taking care of it if it fails. It's a little bit of a buyer beware. Unless he can show proof that the county would have some legal responsibility to fix it, the county’s position is that it’s still his private property,”
Mollenhaur, however, rejects that it is right for the county to take no action to help his issue and that there are several avenues the county could use to assist.
“There’s funding in the form of Virginia law,” said Mollenhaur. “There's a storm water runoff maintenance and repair law and an extraordinary hardship law in effect, the problem is that to qualify you have to conduct an inspection of the stormwater runoff system by an engineer not staff, so unless you do the inspection you can't qualify for money,”
“I've submitted FOIA requests on inspections done on the stormwater runoff system and I’m hearing nothing back,” said Mollenhauer. “To me, the biggest thing is to read the Dinwiddie code of ethics. It protects the county, not the interest of citizens or to protect citizens. In fact residents appear nowhere in it and that doesn't make sense.”
