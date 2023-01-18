Restoration underway of criminal justice databases operated by Virginia State Police

RICHMOND – The Virginia State Police (VSP) is steadily making progress with its ongoing restoration efforts of several data systems and webpages. As of 11 a.m. Friday. Jan. 6, 2023, access to the Virginia Criminal Information Network (VCIN) was restored for Virginia law enforcement queries. The VSP Information Technology Division’s application and engineering teams worked through the night and are now focused on reinstating VCIN-affiliated systems, to include the Computerized Criminal History (CCH) and the Virginia Firearms Transaction V-Check system. All stakeholders are being updated as the situation evolves.
The VCIN outage occurred mid-morning Jan. 5, 2023, when the fire suppression system was triggered in the data center located at the VSP Administrative Headquarters in North Chesterfield. There was no fire, but the system’s activation adversely impacted the server that supports the VCIN and several affiliated programs.
“State police recognizes the seriousness of this issue and its impact on our many stakeholders, both in the public and private sectors,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “We have a corps of dedicated IT professionals and vendors working to restore VCIN and its programs as quickly as possible. I appreciate the patience and understanding of the public and the criminal justice community as we work through this challenge.”
Also impacted is the Virginia Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry (SOR), which is publicly offline for the time being.
