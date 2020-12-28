Richard Bland announces new baseball team for Spring 2022

By Zach Armstrong
PETERSBURG, Va -- The Richard Bland Community College of William & Mary Athletics Department announced it will add a baseball team that will begin to compete in the 2022 Spring season making it the college's seventh National Junior College Athletic Association intercollegiate sport.
The Statesmen will join the Region 10 Conference along with Southwest Virginia Community College splitting the conference’s now 14 teams into East and West Divisions. The team will compete in home games at the Dinwiddie Sports Complex.
"Richard Bland College is excited to provide an opportunity for high-achieving student-athletes to attend the College and thrive academically and athletically," said Director of Athletics Scott Newton in a release. "Scholastic baseball in the Tri-Cities and throughout Virginia has an abundance of talented athletes that will flourish on-and-off the field at RBC."
The college, located in Prince George County, sponsors six other NJCAA Division I sports teams including men's soccer, women's soccer, women's volleyball, men's basketball, softball and women's beach volleyball.
"Since intercollegiate athletics returned to Richard Bland in 2013, the College's athletics teams have won national and regional championships, bringing great energy and pride to our campus community," said President Debbie Sydow in a release. "Richard Bland is now poised to add baseball, which provides additional opportunities for talented student-athletes to attend and excel at RBC."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.