Richard Bland College Office of Research & Innovation Secures $694,000 Grant Funds to assist COVID-19 traumatized students across Virginia

The Covid-19 pandemic impact for some Richard Bland College students of Petersburg, Virginia has been a force to reckon with some students are saying.
From having to go home during the middle of a semester to having to quit jobs, dealing with the coronavirus itself health issues to some not being able to retain financial and/or even return to school at all, a great amount of Richard Bland College students have found themselves in a constant struggle and battle when it comes to getting back on and being able to accomplish the task at hand; completing their degrees.
RBC has secured one-time funding of $694,000 from Senator Warner and Senator Kaine for students at Richard Bland College from Petersburg, Dinwiddie, Prince George, and Hopewell Counties to participate in the College’s Guided Pathways for Success program that provides services, education, training, and job placement support for students from rural areas, underrepresented Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) groups, and students highly impacted by the COVID pandemic.
Dr. Kimberly Boyd, Ph.D., Vice President and Chief Research and Innovation Officer at Richard Bland College of William & Mary developed the CTS component to be linked to the RBC Guided Pathways to Success (RBC-GPS), a program offering recruitment, engagement, and support services, along with educational and training pathways for COVID traumatized students (CTS) after hearing stories from those students who battled with the pandemic while attempting to continue their studies.
“These are traumatized students,” Dr. Boyd stated. “Because of COVID, some couldn’t return to school; others had death in the family; some caught COVID themselves. If their grades went down or they failed, they couldn’t apply for financial aid. No financial aid means you can’t afford college anymore.”
“I wrote this grant from the heart,” said Boyd. “I wrote this grant for the community. What does this community need? I wrote this grant after listening. I listened and tried to be that solid ear for so many students who were hurting.”
The first route is to encourage high school graduates to continue on to college. If they are high school seniors or students without a home school, this path enables them to finish two to four classes at RBC to help them advance to college. In order to help them transition back to their two- or four-year Virginia institution, students can take two to four classes at RBC under the second path. Many institutions still have COVID withdrawal forms on file, but Boyd explained that this has put students in a situation where they are unable to return because they have lost their financial aid. The third path is designed “If students decide after their classes with us that they do not want to go back to their first school, they can stay at RBC.” This RBC-GPS path gives individuals an opportunity to enroll in RBC’s Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME); it combines coursework to earn an associate degree with paid, on-the-job training and experience. On the third path, RBC faculty, staff and students will also work on job readiness and attainment through a partnership with Job Corps, the country’s largest residential career training program.
Each path also addresses mental health needs triggered by the pandemic; the isolation of remote learning and social distancing created high levels of stress, anxiety, and depression.
