By Zach Armstrong
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. — Authorities said Sean Burke, a 51-year-old Colonial Heights resident and inmate of Riverside Regional Jail, died on Jan. 4 of an apparent self-inflicted injury.
Burke was being held at the facility since an Oct. 9 arrest in Chesterfield County on a felony drug possession charge and was set to appear in court over his charge earlier in the day. The jail has initiated an internal investigation into Burke’s death.
Last year, two inmates at the Riverside Regional Jail died while in custody while a third inmate died at a Hopewell hospital when her condition of inoperable breast cancer suddenly got worse.
