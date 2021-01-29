RiverStreet near end of first phase in expanding broadband to Dinwiddie County

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- Expanding broadband has been a top priority of Dinwiddie County and completion of Phase 1 is nearly complete which means citizens in the Unico Road area of McKenney will have an opportunity to access broadband through RiverStreet Networks.
Each phase of the project is expected to approximately take a year with the third and final phase expected to be complete in 2023. RiverStreet Networks has been working with Dinwiddie County to expand broadband since the beginning of 2020.
The first site that was put online was on Dinwiddie Water Authority’s water tank in the Dewitt area on Unico road. The structure was chosen because it can reach homes three to five miles from the location which would cover unserved populations and can be used for backhauls that link out to other places. Currently field testing and technology revisions are underway for the site.
“Some people ask why did you start there when that wasn’t the place with the most need, but it's really the infrastructure and the backhaul capacity because communications towers are very expensive and they’re engineered specifically in a way that sometimes you’ll be told no,” said Wireless Operations Manager Josh Strickland.
Another site that was brought online by RiverStreet Networks was a landfill tower already owned by the county. The equipment is in place and field testing is currency being done there.
At the Northside School site, a 190-foot tall tower is being constructed with grant funds from the county and will take about 90 days to complete construction once approved. Riverstreet will also place equipment onto the structure and it will serve the area with the most density of people who don’t currently have broadband.
A communications tower in the darbles area owned by a company called SubCarrier will be built which RiverStreet will co-locate to in order to also set up a fiber network there as well.
Once complete, residents of Dinwiddie can expect to see speeds of 253, which is the FCC definition of Broadband, but for those without hills or trees in between their homes and the fiber network sites can see speeds up to 50 megabits per second. If people in the area do not get those speeds, professionals can come to fix the issue.
“Once we install customers we find pretty creative ways to backfill dead spots.” said Strickland. “We’ll repeat off of other people’s houses who have a good signal so homes behind hills or other weird areas can receive broadband,”
According to Dinwiddie County’s website, RiverStreet subscribers will enjoy free standard installation for residential and small business locations and will enjoy unlimited data for $45/month. RiverStreet will offer a reduced rate of $35.75 for “digital inclusion customers,” which are families with school-aged children who qualify for free and reduced lunch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.