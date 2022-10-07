By Natalie McFarland
Staff Writer
“We want to say a big thank you to all our loyal customers for the past four years. We really enjoy having you stop in. We are also very grateful for all the wonderful workers we have. While it has been a challenge operating through Covid and the ongoing food shortages, we have been blessed by your understanding and support. We look forward to continuing to serve you.”, the owners posted on their Facebook page.
On Friday, September 30 Route 1 Country Store began celebrating it’s 4-year anniversary. Customers could receive 10% off an entire purchase, a chance to win a free combo, win a 1/2 dozen of doughnuts, and free old-fashioned candy sticks.
In a previous business spotlight article, owner Marc Webb told Dinwiddie Monitor that he and his family moved to Dinwiddie County from Madison County. They relocated to the area to assist with the McKenney Mennonite Church. “We opened the store to provide a source of baked goods and other delicious products for our friends and neighbors, as well as to provide jobs for our church members”, he said.
Route 1 Country Store is a deli and bakery known for their breakfast and lunch sandwiches made fresh from deli meats. Their baked goods such as pies, cookies and cakes are always a hit and keeps them very busy around the holidays. Except for the Webb’s baked goods, most of the store's merchandise is obtained from small, local family’s companies in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Local products from Sunrise Farm's non-GMO meats, Crumbs Gourmet Cheesecakes & Sweets cheesecake slices, Richlands Dairy & Creamery milk, Jolly Holly Farm lotions and soaps, and Richlands Dairy & Creamery tiny tubs of ice cream are among those offered at Route 1 Country Store.
Route 1 Country Store is located at 18723 Boydton Plank Road, Dinwiddie, Virginia 23841 and can also be found on Facebook.
