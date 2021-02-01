Saucy’s BBQ donates meals to Hopewell health-care workers

By Zach Armstrong
HOPEWELL, Va -- Saucy's Bar.B.Q located in Hopewell has donated 250 meals to front-line workers at John Randolph Medical Center through online and offline donations and will continue to do so throughout the pandemic.
The idea for the donations came in April after the John Randolph Foundation ordered 130 meals for public employees. Soon after, Saucy’s put up the donate a mealoption on their website and has delivered over a hundred meals to John Randolph Hospital through the online system.
AMCOR, a packaging company, had ordered 95 meals to be delivered to Enon Elementary teachers during the pandemic last year and also ordered over 200 meals for JR Hospital workers. AMCOR was looking to donate meals, and when they reached out to the hospital to find out who they wanted food from, the hospital reached out to Saucy’s.
If you’d like to make a donation for the delivered meals, go to www.saucysbbq.com and select the “Order Online Menu” Navigation tab and at the top select the first item to Donate a Meal. Saucy’s delivers to the hospital when they reach 15 meals. You can also call 804-504-3075 x3
According to a release, staff at JRMC recently mentioned that their COVID numbers have quadrupled and the meals provide a much needed boost for staff.
