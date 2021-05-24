By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- The Dinwiddie School Board recognized its Teachers of the year for the 2020-2021 school year, recognized its outstanding new teachers for the 2020-2021 school year, approved a submission for the Excellence in Workforce Readiness Award and approved a field trip for the wrestling team at its May 11 meeting.
Sutherland 2nd grade teacher Christine Pagan was recognized as the Outstanding New Elementary Teacher of the Year for the 2020-2021 school year. Dinwiddie High School Science Teacher Marvin Drew was recognized as the Outstanding New Secondary Teacher of the Year for the 2020-2021 school year.
The Teachers of the Year were formally recognized and presented with plaques. The teachers recognized were as follows: Robert Weaver from Dinwiddie High, Catina Chapman from Dinwiddie Middle, Gayle Martin from Dinwiddie Elementary, Rebekah Buyalos from Midway Elementary, Ryan Walker from Southside Elementary, Cathay Ellis from Sunnyside Elementary, Magen Moore from Sutherland Elementary who was also recognized as the Division Teacher of the Year.
The board approved a request from the Dinwiddie High School wrestling team to attend a wrestling team camp at Roanoke College from June 25 to June 27, 2021 for high school wrestlers. At the camp, wrestlers will receive instruction from Roanoke College wrestlers and coaches, compete against other teams, eat meals in the dining hall and sleep in a dorm. Each wrestler will pay a $225 registration fee to cover expenses.
A resolution was adopted by the School Board to recognize Superintendent Dr. Kari Weston as a Virginia Superintendent of the Year for 2020-2021 by the Virginia Association of School Superintendents.
Director of Secondary Education & CTE Carly Woolfolk presented and the School Board approved a submission for the Excellence in Workforce Readiness Award for the Virginia School Boards Association annual contest.
The award recognizes Virginia School Divisions who have achieved excellence in Workforce Readiness through an innovative program or project with emphasis on communication and collaboration with the business community, student engagement with the business community or student entrepreneurial activities.
