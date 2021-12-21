School Board member get Lifetime Achievement Award

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- District 3 Dinwiddie School Board member Barbara Pittman has received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Dinwiddie Chamber of Commerce 2021 Best in Dinwiddie Awards Banquet.
Pittman began her term on the Dinwiddie School Board in 2012. In her 38 years of service to Dinwiddie, she has been a teacher, coach, guidance counselor, and served in administration.
She served as Principal of both Dinwiddie Middle School and Dinwiddie High School before retiring in 2010. She also serves as a Board Member to Code R VA and Appomattox Regional Governor's School.
Pittman earned her undergraduate degree at Longwood College, a Masters Degree at Virginia State University, and an administrative endorsement at VCU. She serves on the Chamber of Commerce, the Dinwiddie Christmas Sharing Foundation, The Teen Expo Committee, and the Board of Directors of Carson United Methodist Church.
“I do what I do because it brings me joy and I think the good thing about this county is that we have so many who serve in their niche for their little part which makes the community well-rounded,” said Pittman. “The fact that we have a multitude of organizations makes the community a better place,”
In the past, Pittman has received the School Board Member of the Year Award and VSBA once honored her as Virginia School Board Member of the Year for the region. She also received awards as a principal and teacher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.