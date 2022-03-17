School Board to hear public input on proposed budget

The Dinwiddie County School Board will be conducting a hearing for public input on its proposed FY2023 School Board Budget on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. The Superintendent’s presentation and Budget Summary can be found on our website at www.dinwiddie.k12.va.us. Comments and questions can be sent to info@dcpsnet.org. The meeting will be held in the Pamplin Administration Building at 5:30 p.m.
The public may join the meeting by clicking the link below: https://youtu.be/4Qn4kwPtZAA
