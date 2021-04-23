School board votes to recognize teachers among other items

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- The Dinwiddie School Board met at their regular meeting April 13 where they received a revised budget, recognized teacher awards, voted on next year’s school calendar, approved replacements for Southside Elementary School Rooftop Units, voted to surplus vehicles and equipment, approved a trip for the State FFA Tractor Operator’s Competition and approved the DCPS Perkin’s Plan for the 21-22 school year.
A presentation from Superintendent Kari Weston on the revised 21-22 school budget was given to the board. Community input on the school budget can be sent to the emails info@dcpsnet.org or at bgholson@dcpsnet.org.
Revisions to the budget made since the last time it was presented to the board include increasing the ADM to 4150, collapsing vacant positions, transferring summer learning and remediation costs, decreasing in health insurance renewal rates, lowering unemployment expenses, reducing materials & supplies that were non-school related.
The School Board recognized the Southside Virginia Regional Technology Consortium. The award for Technology Teacher was recognized for Dinwiddie High School History teacher Kimberly Boozer who integrates technology into her curriculum. The Instructor Support Award for someone who advances a technological environment through providing crucial tech support went to Dinwiddie Librarian Jeane Minetree. The Tech Support Award for a person who advances the school technological environment by providing crucial tech support went to Gerald Williams.
Awards for Outstanding New Teachers for teachers within their first three years and are working towards renewing their Virginia teaching license while exhibiting superior skills was given to Melissa Watkins from Midway Elementary and Crystal Giannini from Dinwiddie High School.
Teachers of the Year awards were given to Roberta Morgan from Dinwiddie High School, Jennifer Lambirth from Dinwiddie Middle School, Amanda Spencer from Dinwiddie Elementary, Tina Moore from Sunnyside Elementary, Katie Butorac from Sutherland Elementary, and the Divisonwide Award for Teacher of the Year was given to Jenney Walters from Midway Elementary.
The School Board voted for a pre-labor day schedule for the 21-22 school year where school will start 14 days before Labor Day.
The School Board approved replacements for Southside Elementary School Rooftop Units. The current units were installed in 1994 and have been in service for 27 years. An Invitation to Bid was issued and Comfort Systems, USA was the lowest responsive bidder. The contract to Comfort Systems is $1,078,910 and Jimmy Davis will be the Project Manager. The replacement is set to be complete by September.
The Board approved a trip for the State FFA Tractor Operator’s Competition which will be held at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds on April 15. One student must demonstrate safe operation of a tractor by completing a course with a two-wheel and four-wheel wagon.
The School Board approved the DCPS Perkin’s Plan for the 21-22 school year. The Perkin’s Plan supports areas that were “in-need” areas identified in the Comprehensive Needs Assessment conducted in 2019-2020. The plan of study that will be submitted will focus on expanding Plant Sciences Pathway in the Agriculture Career Cluster. The next needs assessment will be conducted next year.
The School Board voted to surplus vehicles and equipment for the Transportation Department. The vehicles consist of eighteen 18 school buses and six cars. Most of the buses have some type of mechanical issues and they are 15 to 17 years old while the cars are also 12 to 20 years old, according to the Department.
