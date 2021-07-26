School board votes to update compensation plan, approves cheerleader field trip

By Zach Armstrong
DINWIDDIE, Va -- The Dinwiddie School Board approved to update its Classification and Compensation Plan, a field trip for high school cheerleaders and to award contracts for architectural or engineering services.
The Board approved to enter into an agreement with Evergreen Solutions LLC to review and develop an updated Classification and Compensation Plan for positions classified under the Unified Pay Plan as well as stipends and degree supplements. Evergreen Solutions requests $35,500 for completion of the study.
A previous study was conducted in 2008 but wasn’t implemented due to the recession. The study was reviewed again in 2018 and was implemented in the FY19 Budget. Since then, many of the positions have been updated and new positions have been added to the UPP. There have also been market fluctuations on positions and salary compression, making it challenging to secure suitable candidates with existing guidelines.
The General Assembly also approved the hourly minimum wage in Virginia to increase to $9.50 beginning May 1, 2021 increasing to $12 on January 1, 2023 presenting legal challenges for the budget.
The board approved a trip for the Dinwiddie cheerleaders. The Dinwiddie High School Cheer camp will usually travel out of state to attend a training camp for athletes to learn new material and have an opportunity for a team bonding experience. The destination will be Concord, North Carolina at the Great Wolf Lodge from August 1 to 4.
The school division periodically needs architectural or engineering services for small projects and needs the ability to contract on an as-needed-basis utilizing a term contract.
In conjunction with the Board of Supervisors for this purpose, the board approved contract awards to DJG, Inc. HBA Architecture and Interior Design, Inc. Koontz Bryant Johnson Williams, Inc. RRMM Architects, PC Summit Design and Engineering Services, PLLC Timmons Group, Inc. Townes Site Engineering, PC. Work will be distributed among the companies based on the type of work needed and the capabilities, specialties and availability of the company.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.