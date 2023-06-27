School Division Recognizes Local Companies for Their Support

The Dinwiddie County School Board recently recognized Browder Towing & Services, Dinwiddie County Workforce Development, and Touchstone Bank for their strong support of the division's schools. The companies were honored as part of the Virginia School Boards Association's 2023 Business Honor Roll program. The program, in its fourth year, gives school divisions a way to say "thank you" to local businesses and recognize them for their valuable contributions to the schools.
According to Barbara Pittman, school board chair, "Dinwiddie County Public Schools and its students, board members, administrators, and staff would like to express sincere appreciation for all that these businesses do for the children of our community." The Virginia School Boards Association, a voluntary, nonpartisan organization of Virginia school boards, promotes excellence in public education through leadership, advocacy, and services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.