School Resource Officer Deputy Sheriffs Become certified DARE Instructors

Over the past two weeks, three School Resource Officer Deputy Sheriffs with the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office completed their training to become certified DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) instructors. Deputies G.A. Kincaid, D. D. Eichler and G. B. McCall attended the training which was held in Culpeper County and hosted by the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, May 30th through June 9th.
This challenging training will give these deputies the skills and resources needed to introduce the DARE program in the Dinwiddie County Public Schools. Sheriff D. T. “Duck” Adams stated he is excited to have the DARE program back in the school system, teaching our students the skills needed to resist peer pressure and live productive drug, alcohol and violence free lives.
The DARE training will begin with the new school year and will initially focus on grades 4 – 8. “Funding for the training and supplies needed to get the DARE message to our young people was at no expense to the Dinwiddie County taxpayers”, Adams said. Opioid Abatement Authority funds were used to cover the cost of implementing and supporting this program.
